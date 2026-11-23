The Brief Man facing felony for shooting the husband of his girlfriend's sister last week He told deputies he shot him because the victim was "f***ing with me all week" He also told deputies the two of them had had a tumultuous relationship for the last couple of years



A Del Valle man is facing a felony charge for shooting the husband of his girlfriend's sister in the parking lot of his apartment complex.

31-year-old Damion Dashon Whitfield has been charged with second-degree felony attempted murder.

What they're saying:

Court paperwork outlines what happened on Nov. 20, 2026 in Del Valle.

On Friday, Nov. 20, just before 10 p.m., Travis County Sheriff's deputies responded to shots fired in the Cypress Creek at Stoney Ridge apartment complex in the 7100 block of Elroy Road.

Travis County 911 received multiple calls about shots fired and a male victim, who is identified as a 43-year-old black man in the affidavit.

Deputies responded to the scene and found Whitfield leaving the area in a 2016 gray Honda Civic. He was detained without incident and told the deputies that he had a 9mm pistol in the car. Deputies found it on the driver's side floorboard.

Dig deeper:

Whitfield's story

Deputies read Whitfield his Miranda warnings and, after acknowledging them, Whitfield told deputies that he "shot at [the victim] because he was f***ing with me all week" and "I was trying to murder him" when asked what his intention was when shooting at the victim.

In an interview with deputies, Whitfield said he had known the victim, who is his girlfriend's sister's husband, for about six years, and that about three years ago, the victim was at his home and they had had an argument.

Since that argument, Whitfield said he has felt anger and animosity from the victim, and has told his girlfriend he didn't want him coming to their home anymore. Whitfield also claimed that the victim had attempted to get into a physical fight with him during their last several interactions.

Whitfield told deputies that his girlfriend had told him shortly before that her sister was coming with her kids to visit them and that the victim would not be with them. Whitfield said that at around 9:30 p.m. that night, he saw the sister's car circle the building, then park and then a short time later, thought he saw the victim's truck circle the parking lot.

Whitfield then got in his car and drove around before finding the victim sitting in his truck and parked a short distance away. He claims the victim then moved his truck closer, and had his window down, yelling at Whitfield. He said that the victim was "reaching around" inside his truck, so Whitfield believed he was looking for a weapon.

The victim drove away and parked somewhere else, so Whitfield, still saying he was in fear of his life, moved his car about six spots away from the truck.

The victim then got out of his truck and began walking towards Whitfield, who also got out and walked over to him. Whitfield then said the victim began walking back to his truck, possibly to retrieve a weapon, so Whitfield pulled his pistol from his waistband and shot at him.

Whitfield fired four times at the victim, then got back in his car and began leaving the complex. He told deputies that the victim got into his truck and began following him.

Damion Dashon Whitfield (Travis County Jail)

Victim's story

Deputies interviewed the victim at the hospital and learned that the victim had gone to the complex to pick up his daughter, parking away from the building. He then saw Whitfield park closer to him, so he moved his truck to another area.

Whitfield followed him, and the victim then got out of his truck and walked towards Whitfield, who then got out of his car. The victim told deputies that Whitfield then pointed the gun at him, so he turned to go back to his truck. Whitfield then shot at him twice, hitting him in the wrist. He retreated from his truck and Whitfield followed, shooting at him two more times.

He did tell deputies he attempted to follow Whitfield until law enforcement arrived.

The victim's wife and daughter confirmed his story, saying they saw Whitfield walk towards the victim with a gun pointed at him. They said they saw Whitfield raise the gun, lower it, then raise it again to shoot at him twice. They then reported seeing Whitfield move closer to fire at him two more times before fleeing the scene.

Investigators recovered four fired 9mm casings and one unfired round at the scene.

What's next:

Bond has been set at $100,000.

Whitfield has also been ordered to have no contact with the victim, have no firearms or ammunition and be on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor.