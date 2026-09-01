Texas collects $4.62B in August sales tax, up 7.1% from 2025

article

The Brief Texas collected $4.62 billion in state sales tax revenue in August, a 7.1% increase compared to August 2025. Growth was driven by construction, mining, and retail trade, with online shopping receipts surging over 20% for the second straight month. Comptroller Don Huffines urged the Texas Legislature to use the surplus revenue to deliver meaningful property tax relief for residents.



Texas collected $4.62 billion in state sales tax revenue in August, a 7.1% increase from August 2025, Texas Comptroller Don Huffines announced on Tuesday.

Most of the revenue collected in August 2026 came from sales made in July and remitted to the comptroller’s office.

Sales tax receipts increased across major business sectors, with construction and mining collections showing particularly strong growth.

August 2026 sales tax collections drive state revenue growth

By the numbers:

Manufacturing remittances rose 5.2% from August 2025, while wholesale trade collections increased 1.7%. Retail trade collections were nearly 10% higher than a year earlier. Online shopping receipts increased more than 20% for the second consecutive month.

Service-sector collections rose 8.2%, while restaurant receipts increased 3.8%.

According to the Texas Comptroller, sales tax revenue totaled $35.2 billion for the first eight months of the year, which is up 7.3% compared with the same period in 2025. Sales tax is the state’s largest source of funding for the budget, accounting for 58% of all tax collections.

Retail, construction, and e-commerce lead gains

FILE-In this photo illustration, $100 dollar bills are on display. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Texas also collected the following revenue from other major taxes in August:

Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes: $670 million, up 13% from August 2025.

Motor fuel taxes: $342 million, down 6%.

Oil production taxes: $526 million, up 18%.

Natural gas production taxes: $202 million, up 4%.

Hotel occupancy taxes: $76 million, up 12%.

Alcoholic beverage taxes: $150 million, up 6%.

What they're saying:

"The increased revenue from state sales tax is a positive sign for meaningful property tax relief for Texans," Huffines said in a statement. "The Legislature should prioritize lowering the cost of homeownership by dedicating elevated sales tax collections to reducing property taxes."