These Texas counties still require emissions testing

The Brief Noncommercial vehicles in Texas no longer require a yearly safety inspection Vehicles that have never been registered will pay a one-time $16.75 fee, others will pay a $7.50 replacement fee when registering with the DMV Vehicles registered in certain counties will still need emissions testing Bexar County will join that list in November 2026



While Texas vehicle owners are no longer required to have a yearly inspection, some counties still require emissions testing, and one more is joining the list.

Bexar County to require emissions testing

What we know:

Bexar County will be requiring emissions tests beginning Nov. 1, 2026.

The price of vehicle emissions tests in Bexar County will be $18.50, says Texas DPS.

Which counties require emissions testing?

Big picture view:

The following Texas counties still require emissions tests for all vehicles, except those exempt from inspections, such as electric-only vehicles:

Brazoria

Collin

Dallas

Denton

Ellis

El Paso

Fort Bend

Galveston

Harris

Johnson

Kaufman

Montgomery

Parker

Rockwall

Tarrant

Travis

Williamson

Emissions testing prices vary by vehicle and county, says the Texas DPS.

Vehicle safety inspections eliminated in 2025

The backstory:

In 2023, the Texas legislature passed House Bill 3297 to remove mandatory vehicle safety inspections for noncommercial vehicles.

Instead, the state has implemented a $7.50 "inspection program replacement fee" added when the vehicle is registered with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

New vehicles (vehicles of the current or preceding model year on the date of purchase) bought in Texas that have not yet been registered in Texas or any other state are required to pay a one-time initial inspection program replacement fee of $16.75. That fee covers two years.

The changes took effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

Commercial vehicles still required to pass inspection

Dig deeper:

The changes implemented by HB 3297 do not apply to commercial vehicles, which are still required to obtain a passing safety inspection.

Because they still need to pay for an inspection, commercial vehicles are exempt from the $7.50 fee.