Texas court blocks online retailer from selling chest binders over health concerns

The Brief Texas has secured a temporary restraining order immediately blocking New York-based retailer Lola Olivia from selling or shipping chest binders within the state. A Texas lawsuit alleges the company marketed these products as "safe" to young girls while failing to disclose serious potential health risks. A court hearing is scheduled for March 13 to determine if the sales ban will remain in place as the legal case proceeds.



Texas secured a "legal victory" against an online retailer based out of New York City that previously sold chest binders to Texas girls.

Texas secures restraining order against online retailer

What we know:

The lawsuit against Lola Olivia, Inc. ("Lola Olivia") was previously filed by Attorney General Ken Paxton in Feb. 2026. In the lawsuit, Texas claimed Lola Olivia’s malicious actions have exposed Texas kids to irreparable bodily harm.

The state referenced how Lola Olivia marketed its products as "safe and effective," and has sold the chest binders to young girls without informing them of the significant health risks associated with use of chest binders.

Texas has now secured a Temporary Restraining Order ("TRO") that immediately stops Lola Olivia from selling or shipping chest binders to any individuals or entities within the State of Texas.

Health risk allegations

Dig deeper:

In the press release by the Attorney General of Texas, they addressed research on chest binding, stating:

"Research has shown that chest binding is linked to no less than 28 different medical conditions, including permanently harming their breasts, causing back and chest pain, shortness of breath, and even rib fracture. Chest binders have also been shown to compromise lung function and cause difficulty breastfeeding later in life."

Protect Texas children from "radical" marketing

WASHINGTON, DC - ARPIL 26: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to reporters after the Supreme Court oral arguments in the Biden v. Texas case at the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in Washington, DC.

What they're saying:

"I will never allow radical companies like Lola Olivia to abuse Texas children by ‘transitioning’ them," said Attorney General Paxton. "I have now secured an order that stops Lola Olivia from selling chest binders that hurt young girls in Texas. My office will continue to protect our state’s children against radical, sick corporations willing to harm kids with their dangerous agenda."

What's next:

A hearing to determine whether the TRO should remain issued is set for March 13, 2026, according to court documents in Scurry County, Texas.