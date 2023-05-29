Expand / Collapse search

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick submits list of bills to Gov. Abbott to call special session to reconsider

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Texas Politics
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick submitted a wish list of bills he would like Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session to reconsider. 

Some of the bills included in the list were SB 3, the property tax bill, SB 1601, which would ban drag queen story hours in state-funded libraries, and SB 1515, a bill mandating the 10 Commandments be displayed in Texas classrooms.

Lawmakers were warned not to pack their bags as a special session announcement from Gov. Abbott could be coming within the next 12 hours.

Below is a list of bills Lt. Gov. Patrick sent to Gov. Abbott to reconsider:

  • SB 3 — Property Tax Relief Bill
  • SB 8 — School Choice
  • SB 5 — Increasing the Business Personal Property Tax Exemption & Inventory Tax Credit
  • SB 9 — Teacher Pay Raise
  • SB 16 — Banning Critical Race Theory in Higher Education
  • SB 23 — Creating A Mandatory 10-Year Prison Sentence for Criminals Committing Gun Crime
  • SB 147 — Prohibiting Hostile Foreign Governments’ Land Ownership in Texas
  • SB 990 — End Countywide Polling Places
  • SB 1039 — Election Audit Bill
  • SB 1318 — Bail Reform
  • SB 1396 — Prayer Time in Public Schools
  • SB 1515 — Ten Commandments in Schools
  • SB 1601 — Drag Queen Story Hour
  • SB 1861 — Virtual Education
  • SB 1907 — Timely Vote Count
  • SB 1911 — Sufficient Ballots
  • SB 2424 — Criminals Trespassing Across Our Southern Border
  • SB 2527 — Stopping Telehealth from Selling Dangerous Drugs Online
  • SJR 44 — No Bail for Violent Crimes
  • SJR 81 — TSTC Endowment Fund
  • HB 7 — Border Security
  • SB 1446, SB 1060, SB 2530 — Anti-ESG Legislation
  • Additional Election Security Bills