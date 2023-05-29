Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick submits list of bills to Gov. Abbott to call special session to reconsider

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick submitted a wish list of bills he would like Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session to reconsider.

Some of the bills included in the list were SB 3, the property tax bill, SB 1601, which would ban drag queen story hours in state-funded libraries, and SB 1515, a bill mandating the 10 Commandments be displayed in Texas classrooms.

Lawmakers were warned not to pack their bags as a special session announcement from Gov. Abbott could be coming within the next 12 hours.

Below is a list of bills Lt. Gov. Patrick sent to Gov. Abbott to reconsider: