Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick submits list of bills to Gov. Abbott to call special session to reconsider
AUSTIN, Texas - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick submitted a wish list of bills he would like Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session to reconsider.
Some of the bills included in the list were SB 3, the property tax bill, SB 1601, which would ban drag queen story hours in state-funded libraries, and SB 1515, a bill mandating the 10 Commandments be displayed in Texas classrooms.
MORE TEXAS LEGISLATURE COVERAGE
- Texas Legislature passes bill reining in "rogue" prosecutors
- Late deal sends new economic incentives for businesses to governor
- Lawmakers approve school safety bill that would require an armed person at every Texas campus
Lawmakers were warned not to pack their bags as a special session announcement from Gov. Abbott could be coming within the next 12 hours.
Below is a list of bills Lt. Gov. Patrick sent to Gov. Abbott to reconsider:
- SB 3 — Property Tax Relief Bill
- SB 8 — School Choice
- SB 5 — Increasing the Business Personal Property Tax Exemption & Inventory Tax Credit
- SB 9 — Teacher Pay Raise
- SB 16 — Banning Critical Race Theory in Higher Education
- SB 23 — Creating A Mandatory 10-Year Prison Sentence for Criminals Committing Gun Crime
- SB 147 — Prohibiting Hostile Foreign Governments’ Land Ownership in Texas
- SB 990 — End Countywide Polling Places
- SB 1039 — Election Audit Bill
- SB 1318 — Bail Reform
- SB 1396 — Prayer Time in Public Schools
- SB 1515 — Ten Commandments in Schools
- SB 1601 — Drag Queen Story Hour
- SB 1861 — Virtual Education
- SB 1907 — Timely Vote Count
- SB 1911 — Sufficient Ballots
- SB 2424 — Criminals Trespassing Across Our Southern Border
- SB 2527 — Stopping Telehealth from Selling Dangerous Drugs Online
- SJR 44 — No Bail for Violent Crimes
- SJR 81 — TSTC Endowment Fund
- HB 7 — Border Security
- SB 1446, SB 1060, SB 2530 — Anti-ESG Legislation
- Additional Election Security Bills