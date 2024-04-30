Texas DPS charges photojournalist after arrest at UT protest

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is charging a FOX 7 Austin photojournalist with assault against a peace officer, a second-degree felony.

The photojournalist was arrested while covering a Palestine protest at the University of Texas at Austin last week.

He has now surrendered to authorities on a new arrest warrant.

While in the crowd, our photographer was pulled backward and to the ground by DPS troopers. He was arrested, charged with criminal trespassing, and spent the night in jail. The charges were dropped the day following the photographer's arrest.

According to the new arrest documents compiled by special agent Justin Winkler, DPS claims the photographer lunged at the back of highway patrol trooper Rico Nelson, and hit Nelson with the camera.

Trooper Max Gouge was identified as the DPS trooper who pulled the photographer to the ground.

The next day, Nelson told a special agent he was struck in the neck area by a large object that didn't feel like an arm, hand or another officer.