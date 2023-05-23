Texas DPS honors men, women killed in the line of duty

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) held a tribute for those men and women killed in the line of duty.

"These men and women worked tirelessly to serve and protect the lives of their fellow Texans," says Chief Walt Goodson. "We must continue to recognize the significant risk taken by all law enforcement officers from peace officers to corrections and detention officers."

Texas DPS director Steven McCraw gave thanks to those who spent time raising funds for memorials.

"I can tell you we're very proud and pleased about the next memorial dedication. Lt. Governor, we would love to have you back and what you see behind me is the construction of it," says Texas DPS director Steven McCraw.

Friends and family honored the lives of more than 200 peace officers, Tuesday, May 23.

DPS dedicated the memorial wreath to the family of trooper James Scott Burns who was shot and killed by a driver in 2008. During the memorial service, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was recognized.

"From providing funding for bulletproof vests that can with stand high caliber rounds to first responder property tax relief. To the most recent measures to stop local defunding of police," says Steven Mach, chairman for public safety commission.

Patrick says the state will never forget those who've made the ultimate sacrifice protecting fellow Texans.

"When they go to work in the morning, they do something no one else does. They make a commitment, if duty calls and the need is there to put their lives on the line for a total stranger no one else does that," says Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.