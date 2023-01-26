Texas DPS captures record number of Most Wanted Offenders in 2022

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that in 2022, it captured the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders in a single year.

DPS, in cooperation with state, federal, local and Mexican authorities, captured 72 fugitives and sex offenders, the highest number since the program's inception in 1993 and more than double the previous record set in 2021.

$88,000 in reward money was also paid in anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

The 72 people captured in 2022 include 34 convicted sex offenders and 24 gang members – the most in program history. The program also set several other new records with the most warrants cleared (220) and the most out-of-state captures (14), including arrests in Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon and Mexico.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders lists who pose the most significant threat to public safety in the state. Current lists — with photos — are on the DPS website.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers rewards to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

Crime Stoppers programs enable citizens to anonymously report information about crimes for cash rewards, helping put criminals behind bars and assist in crime reduction efforts.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.