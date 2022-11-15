Texas DPS needs help identifying woman involved in deadly Austin pedestrian crash

article

Texas DPS is asking for the community's help identifying a woman involved in a deadly pedestrian crash.

Officials said the crash happened on Nov. 2 around 6:37 a.m., near the intersection of FM 734, Parmer Lane, and Amberglen Blvd.

The unidentified woman appears to be homeless, is in her early 20s and has no tattoos, piercings or distinguishable physical characteristics, DPS said.

The woman did have a laparoscopic surgery on her gallbladder, possibly within the last few weeks as the incisions were not fully healed.

NamUS, Missing Persons Clearinghouse and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) missing persons website were checked with negative results.

If you have any information or questions, please contact TX DPS THP Point of Contact, TX Department of Public Safety Trooper Lonnie Hauck 512-930-2905.