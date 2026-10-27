Texas DPS rescues 6 women from suspected illicit massage parlors in Bexar County

The Brief Six adult women were rescued during human trafficking raids at three suspected illicit massage businesses in Bexar County. Special agents executed search warrants on Oct. 22 in the Live Oak and Universal City areas after identifying multiple signs of trafficking. No arrests have been made, and the names of the businesses and suspects have not yet been released as the investigation continues.



Texas DPS says six adult women were rescued following a human trafficking investigation at three suspected illicit massage businesses in Bexar County, Texas.

Texas DPS raids massage businesses

(Facebook/Texas Highway Patrol / FOX Local)

What we know:

DPS Criminal Investigations Division special agents executed search warrants on Oct. 22 at businesses in the Live Oak and Universal City areas, near Randolph AFB. Investigators said the businesses showed multiple indicators consistent with human trafficking and involved suspected unlawful activity.

The victims ranged in age from their late 30s to 50s, according to DPS, but no arrests have been made.

DPS victim-centered approach

What they're saying:

DPS said it uses a victim-centered approach in human trafficking investigations, focusing on the identification, recovery, safety and stabilization of victims, as well as the investigation and prosecution of suspected traffickers.

So, once a victim is identified, the department can connect them with critical services intended to prevent further victimization.

Ongoing investigation

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, and DPS said no additional information was available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about suspected businesses or possible human trafficking activity in Texas is urged to report it.

Call 911 immediately if you see signs of human trafficking and provide as many details as possible.