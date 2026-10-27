Shane James trial: Jury selection begins

The Brief Jury selection begins in trial of Shane James Jr James is accused of a 2023 shooting spree that killed 6, injured 3 He initially was found mentally incompetent to stand trial, but



Jury selection has begun in the trial of Shane James Jr, a man accused of a random shooting spree that killed six people and injured three others.

The backstory:

The shooting spree happened on Dec. 5, 2023.

Investigators say he killed his parents in San Antonio before coming to Austin. That morning, police say James shot and injured an AISD officer at Northeast Early College High School.

About an hour later, he went to Shadywood Drive, shooting and killing Emmanuel Pop Ba and Sabrina Rahman.

Pop Ba, a handyman, was shot in his truck, and his truck was stolen. Rahman was walking with her baby.

In the evening, police say James shot a cyclist on West Slaughter Lane, who survived.

On Austral Loop, police responded to a burglary and came across James in a backyard, who fired at an officer. The officer fired back. James wasn't hit, and the officer recovered. Police found two bodies in the home, later identified as Katherine and Lauren Short.

James was finally arrested after leading police on a chase.

In 2024, James was found incompetent to stand trial and was sent to a state mental hospital for treatment. In 2025, his competency was restored. In May 2026, he pleaded not guilty.

Last July, he was found competent to stand trial.

In September, attorneys for James filed with the court saying they intend to use an insanity defense for the actions he took during the time of the crimes.