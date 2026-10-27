Texas volunteer firefighter is suspect in multiple arsons that damaged structures, cars: officials

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The Brief Dakoda Winchester, an 18-year-old Central Texas volunteer firefighter, faces over a dozen felony charges for intentionally setting multiple fires in Moore and Pearsall, according to state officials. The blazes targeted grass, fences, vehicles, and structures, causing major damage and threatening public safety. Winchester was arrested on Oct. 20 with bond set at $480,000; the timeframe of the fires and a potential motive remain unclear as more charges are expected.



A Central Texas volunteer firefighter is facing more than a dozen felony charges after investigators said he intentionally set multiple fires in Moore and Pearsall.

What we know:

Dakoda Winchester, 18, is accused of setting fire to everything from grass and fences to vehicles and structures, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Insurance.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office said the blazes caused "significant damage" and "threatened public safety."

Winchester was a member of the Moore Volunteer Fire Department when the suspected arsons took place.

How the investigation began

Dig deeper:

In a statement, the volunteer fire department said it became apparent that something was wrong when multiple fires began happening in the same geographical area.

The fire department’s command staff asked the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Frio County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigating the fires, leading to Winchester being identified as a suspect.

What we don't know:

Detectives did not give a timeline for when these suspected arsons happened. A potential motive also remains unclear.

16 charges filed, more expected

What's next:

Winchester was taken into custody on Oct. 20 on 16 felony arson charges, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.

Authorities said his bond was set at $480,000, and they expect more charges to be filed as the investigation progresses.

What they're saying:

The Moore Volunteer Fire Department said Winchester has since been relieved of all his duties.

"This conduct does not mirror our department’s values, standards, and our commitment to serving and protecting the residents of Moore and Frio County," the volunteer fire department said. "We recognize the concern this situation will cause within our community and remain committed to the public."