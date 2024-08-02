Texas DPS SafeDRIVE enforcement to patrol state highways Aug 6-8

Texas DPS will be increasing highway enforcement efforts as part of the SafeDRIVE initiative next week, including in Central Texas.

This concentrated highway enforcement will run from Aug. 6-8 on Interstates 10, 20, 35, 40 and 45.

DPS says SafeDRIVE aims to eliminate commercial motor vehicle crashes through periods of high visibility enforcement along major interstate corridors where many of them happen.

The campaign will focus on both passenger and commercial vehicles, looking for aggressive drivers, speeders, tailgating, failure to wear safety belts, distracted drivers and motorists driving under the influence. SafeDRIVE will also help ensure commercial drivers follow industry regulations.

DPS is also reminding all drivers to follow these safety tips: