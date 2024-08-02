Texas DPS SafeDRIVE enforcement to patrol state highways Aug 6-8
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas DPS will be increasing highway enforcement efforts as part of the SafeDRIVE initiative next week, including in Central Texas.
This concentrated highway enforcement will run from Aug. 6-8 on Interstates 10, 20, 35, 40 and 45.
DPS says SafeDRIVE aims to eliminate commercial motor vehicle crashes through periods of high visibility enforcement along major interstate corridors where many of them happen.
The campaign will focus on both passenger and commercial vehicles, looking for aggressive drivers, speeders, tailgating, failure to wear safety belts, distracted drivers and motorists driving under the influence. SafeDRIVE will also help ensure commercial drivers follow industry regulations.
DPS is also reminding all drivers to follow these safety tips:
- Stay out of blind spots. Large trucks and buses have huge blind spots on all four sides.
- Pass safely. Make sure you can see the driver in their side mirror. Signal clearly and safely pass the truck or bus. Don’t linger in the blind spot. Make sure the truck or bus is visible in your rearview mirror before you pull in front.
- Don’t cut off large vehicles. It takes a large truck traveling at highway speeds the length of two football fields to stop.
- Don’t tailgate. Tailgating a truck or bus puts you in a blind spot.
- Buckle up. Wearing a seatbelt can be the difference between life and death, so make sure to buckle up.
- Put the phone down. Texting while driving in Texas is illegal.