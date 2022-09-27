Expand / Collapse search

Fentanyl exposure during traffic stop leads to hospitalization of Texas DPS trooper

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated September 28, 2022 5:47AM
Bexar County
FOX 7 Austin
Image 1 of 2

A Texas DPS trooper was hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a vehicle search in Bexar County.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A Texas DPS trooper was hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a vehicle search in Bexar County, state officials reported Tuesday.

DPS said EMS administered NARCAN and the trooper was hospitalized.

Special agents found a substance in a container that tested positive for fentanyl.

DPS said officers and first responders often come into contact with a mixture of illicit drugs during routine job duties. These mixtures can include cocaine, methamphetamines, opioids such as fentanyl and heroin for example. 