Fentanyl exposure during traffic stop leads to hospitalization of Texas DPS trooper

A Texas DPS trooper was hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a vehicle search in Bexar County, state officials reported Tuesday.

DPS said EMS administered NARCAN and the trooper was hospitalized.

Special agents found a substance in a container that tested positive for fentanyl.

DPS said officers and first responders often come into contact with a mixture of illicit drugs during routine job duties. These mixtures can include cocaine, methamphetamines, opioids such as fentanyl and heroin for example.