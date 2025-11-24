Texas drivers urged to be cautious on roads ahead of busy Thanksgiving travel

The Brief Law enforcement are urging drivers to be cautious ahead of the busy holiday travel this week There were two crashes caused by suspected drunk driver in WilCo on Nov. 23 According to AAA and TxDOT, an estimated 5.8 million Texans will be driving to and from their holiday celebrations this Thanksgiving



There were at least two crashes caused by suspected drunk drivers in Williamson County on Sunday. Both involved stopped vehicles on the side of the road.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is sending a reminder not to drink and drive after one of their deputies was struck by a suspected drunk driver on Sunday. Fortunately, the deputy is recovering at home.

Deadly crash in Georgetown

What we know:

"This is such a big problem," said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas. "People are not following the law when it comes to slow down, move over."

Another incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 23, that ended in the driver being arrested for charges including intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

20-year-old Alexander Cruz of Austin was headed southbound on Kelley Drive in Georgetown when he allegedly slammed into an Oncor truck that was working in the area. The Oncor truck was then launched forward into another vehicle, striking three workers. One person is dead, and two of the workers were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Georgetown PD arrested Cruz on the scene, and he is in the Williamson County Jail on a $3 million bond.

"If you approach a stopped vehicle on the side of the road, and you cannot move over because either there's not a vacant lane, it's not safe to do so, or you choose not to, then you have to slow down at least 20 miles an hour below the posted speed limit," said Chief Bryan Rippee, Texas Highway Patrol.

First-time offenders of the move-over or slow-down law face a fine of up to $1,250. However, violators who cause serious injuries face up to a $4,000 fine and jail time.

"We often work on the side of the road or in the roadway next to high-speed traffic, risking our lives every day, and we need drivers' help to stay safe," said Brandon Gordon, TxDOT Special Crews Traffic Safety Division.

A new law went into effect on September 1 that now extends those same protections to animal control officers and parking enforcement employees.

"It's devastating because it's preventable," said Chief Rippee. "All we ask is people pay attention, move over, slow down, and take the time so that you arrive to your destination safely. And our troopers, officers, paramedics, firefighters, highway workers, they go home to their families safely too."

By the numbers:

Drunk driving deaths are also 100% preventable.

"868 people were killed on Thanksgiving Day between 2019 and 2023 across the country because of drunk drivers," said Armbruster.

According to AAA and TxDOT, an estimated 5.8 million Texans will be driving to and from their holiday celebrations this Thanksgiving.