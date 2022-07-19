Texas law enforcement make multiple drug busts, seize cocaine, meth worth more than $4 million

Texas law enforcement agencies have made multiple drug busts in the past week, seizing a combined total of roughly $4.4 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine.

On Sunday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the Gateway International Bridge seized more than $3.6 million in methamphetamine.

CBP said a 61-year-old Texas man attempted to enter the U.S. driving a 2000 Ford. The vehicle was referred for secondary inspection and an officer discovered about 181 pounds of what appeared to be methamphetamine hidden inside the vehicle, CBP said.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle and turned the traveler over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

Around $120,000 worth of methamphetamine. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Two days earlier, Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies seized about $120,000 worth of cocaine. Deputies had stopped a vehicle and discovered about 10.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The driver, 41-year-old Kevin Sauls, was arrested for possession of narcotics, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

On Wednesday, July 13, CBP officers seized more than $691,000 worth of cocaine after inspecting a 2003 Freightliner tractor crossing the World Trade Bridge from Mexico. Officers seized the narcotics and the trailer.

