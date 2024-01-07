Texas increases emergency readiness ahead of statewide weather threats

Texas has increased its readiness level for emergency operations ahead of statewide weather threats this week.

Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Operations Center to Level II or Escalated Response.

The National Weather Service says a system of storms will bring multiple hazards beginning Monday, including strong winds, blowing snow, critical fire weather conditions, and severe thunderstorms.

Snowfall and dangerous wind chills are expected to impact the Panhandle, while fire weather conditions are anticipated in West/Southwest Texas. Severe thunderstorms with large hail, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding threats are expected to impact East/Southeast Texas.

Strong winds are possible across the entire state, with gusts reaching 60-70 miles per hour in some areas.

TDEM has also requested state agencies report to the Texas State Operations Center and ensure their resources are standing by to deploy as needed:

Texas Department of Transportation: Pre-treating and treating of roadways; monitoring road conditions

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Urban Search & Rescue Teams; Swiftwater Boat Squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: Firefighting personnel; heavy equipment, including motor graders for snow removal; saw crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Winter and Severe Weather Packages

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster assessment and recovery agents

Texas Animal Health Commission: Coordinating animal/agricultural resource needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers across the threat area

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and Boat Squads

Texas National Guard: Personnel and equipment to support response needs

Texas Department of Information Resources: Monitoring technology infrastructure

Texas Education Agency: Monitoring school district needs across the state

Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (Texas VOAD): Coordinating of volunteer organizations across the state

Last week, the Governor directed TDEM to ready state emergency response resources in anticipation of these storm systems.

Texans are urged to make an emergency plan, follow instructions from local officials and first responders, and keep an emergency supply kit nearby. Texans can access weather safety information by going online, locate warming centers, check road conditions, and track flooding.

