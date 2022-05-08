Texas EquuSearch looking for missing Houston driver en route to Dallas for delivery

article

A search is underway for a Houston driver last heard making a trip to Dallas for work, but has not been heard from since.

Texas EquuSearch put out a press release Sunday saying Henry Schelsteder, 69, a contract driver was en route to the Dallas area to make a delivery. The last time Schelsteder was heard from is believed to be near Madisonville, but the location is not confirmed.

Schelsteder's disappearance is a great concern for his safety, as officials say he's a "very safe and methodical driver who is very specific about the stops he makes and always takes extra precautions in bad weather." He was reportedly driving a gray (or silver) 2002 Ford F350 pickup with a "black headache rack on the rear window" with the Texas license plate: PYP-5305.

Henry Schelsteder's Vehicle (Photo courtesy of Texas EquuSearch)

The 69-year-old has been described as 5'10" weighing about 210 - 240 pounds with hazel eyes and a fair complexion with white, partially bald hair and has a scar on the top of his head.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts, gray shoes, and a welding hat.

Currently, officials are combing the area between New Waverly and Dallas to find Schelsteder. Texas EquuSearch is asking landowners specifically, with property that borders I-45 between the two cities to scan property lines near the highway on the north and southbound sides to search for Schelsteder's truck. The public is also asked to look east and west of I-45 just in case he became confused and traveled in a different direction.

If you have any information on Schelsteder's whereabouts, you're urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.