Texas Exes Austin Chapter hosting baseball watch party at Bouldin Acres

The University of Texas baseball team is heading to the College World Series for the 38th time and the team's second consecutive season.

For those who aren't in Omaha, you can still support the Longhorns thanks to the Texas Exes Austin Chapter.

The group is hosting a watch party for the game tonight (6/17) against Notre Dame at Bouldin Acres starting at 6 a.m.

Bouldin Acres is located at 2027 S. Lamar Boulevard.