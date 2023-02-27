Texas receives failing grade in protecting students' drinking water

Texas received a failing grade when it came to preventing lead from working its way into schools' water supplies.

A clean air and water advocate from Environment Texas said Texas ranks "at the back of the class" for protecting students' drinking water.

This comes after a new report gave the state an "F" on their assessment of efforts to keep lead contamination out of school water supplies.

Luke Metzger, the executive director of Environment Texas, joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.