Gov. Abbott on early warning systems, disaster planning | Texas: The Issue Is

Texas lawmakers will look to respond to the catastrophic flooding across the state on the weekend of July 4th.

Governor Greg Abbott added early warning systems and disaster planning were added to the Texas Legislature's special session.

FOX 7's Rudy Koski talked to Gov. Abbott about some of the ideas that are being pitched to prevent similar disasters in the future.

Gov. Abbott on warning sirens in high-risk flood zones

Governor Abbott said that one of the dozens of ideas that legislators will look at is adding warning sirens to high-risk flood zones.

Abbott: "That's the important question. Is it practical? Is it effective? Here's the point. We can't let the capital in Austin, Texas, dictate to these people what's going to be most effective for them. We need them to weigh in and give us what their best thoughts and ideas are, what they think works."

Gov. Abbott on cell phone alerts

Several people have raised questions over alerts sent to cell phones. Gov. Abbott says it may not be effective for every location.

Abbott: "I'll tell you one thing that doesn't work, is as a guy who's been here for 20 years, to this great region every summer. I know that cell phone service is spotty at best, nonexistent most frequently, and so alerts that typically would come over a cell phone or things like that probably didn't make it. What everybody can agree upon is there has to be a better way."

Gov. Abbott on warning systems across Texas

Governor Abbott says there may not be one-size-fits-all solutions to some problems.

Abbott: "Texas rural bases are different. We had to look to support ensuring public safety in every region of the state. Similarly, up north of where Speaker Burrows is, remember the fires that took place up there last summer. We've got to make sure that those are going to be able to have similar warning systems. Whatever the case might be, I can't tell you that what we do [in Central Texas] could be the right picks elsewhere."

Gov. Abbott on funding for safety efforts

Gov. Abbott says he believes the state will have the funding needed to make changes.

Abbott: "One of the benefits of the president making the major disaster declaration so quickly and immediately, is it creates a lot of funds to be able to address the themes that all these communities have right now. The way that disaster declaration works is that the federal government is going to pay for 75 percent of all the costs associated with things like debris removal, etc. And what we will do during a special session, among other things, is evaluate the ways that can aid these communities through funding. Funding is just one of the things that the state will focus on in a special session when it comes to addressing, but the challenges that they're facing down here as well as the actions that have to be taken to make sure that these communities were safe and resilient for many years into the future."

