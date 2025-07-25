Texas flooding: All bodies found in Travis County have been identified

All 10 bodies that were found after devastating flooding during the July 4th weekend have been identified, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said.

Every person who was on Travis County's list of missing has been accounted for.

The sheriff's office released the identities of all the bodies recovered. Nine of the bodies were from Leander.

Dan Dailey, 67

Virginia Watts Dailey, 66

Betty Massey West, 84

August Panning, 50

17 year-old female from Marble Falls

Alissa Nicole Martin, 54

George Douglas West, 54

15-year-old male

16-year-old female

Gary Alton Traugott, 60