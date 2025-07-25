Expand / Collapse search

Texas flooding: All bodies found in Travis County have been identified

Published  July 25, 2025 3:58pm CDT
Travis County
FOX 7 Austin
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Texas floods: More bodies identified in Travis Co.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says its efforts continue to locate and recover any outstanding victims of the devastating July 4th weekend flooding.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - All 10 bodies that were found after devastating flooding during the July 4th weekend have been identified, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said. 

Every person who was on Travis County's list of missing has been accounted for.

The sheriff's office released the identities of all the bodies recovered. Nine of the bodies were from Leander.

  • Dan Dailey, 67
  • Virginia Watts Dailey, 66
  • Betty Massey West, 84
  • August Panning, 50
  • 17 year-old female from Marble Falls
  • Alissa Nicole Martin, 54
  • George Douglas West, 54
  • 15-year-old male
  • 16-year-old female
  • Gary Alton Traugott, 60

