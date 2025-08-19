Texas flooding: Cow Creek Bridge reopens in Marble Falls

The Brief Cow Creek Bridge in Marble Falls reopening Bridge was rebuilt 29 days after being washed out by flooding



Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks at the Cow Creek Bridge Re-Opening Ceremony in Marble Falls.

The backstory:

The bridge was rapidly rebuilt in 29 days after being washed out by catastrophic flooding.

TxDOT officials expedited construction after water rushed through Cow Creek, washing away the 1431 bridge.

The bridge connects Lago Vista to Marble Falls and was the only direct route.

TxDOT awarded an emergency contract to Hunter Industries at a cost of $4 million. The contractor had ability to earn up to a million dollars in incentives by finishing the bridge up to 20 days early.

Officials said the aim was to get the bridge back up by the time the school year started.

Dig deeper:

This bridge will look different from the one that was standing before, which was built in 1960.

"This bridge was designed to the current engineering standards, making it slightly higher and wider, meaning that the bridge will be approximately 5 feet higher than the previous bridge," TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson said in a previous interview with FOX 7.

The bridge will have 12-foot travel lanes, 6-foot shoulders, and a 2-foot striped median.