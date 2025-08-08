Texas flooding: Officials release names of victims from Kerr County floods

article

The Brief Officials release names of 118 people who died in the Kerr County flood over the July 4th weekend Oldest victim was 91, the youngest three were just one year old Majority of victims were from Texas, with some from 3 other states



Officials have released the names of those who died in the devastating floods in Kerr County over the July 4th weekend.

What we know:

Officials have released the names of 118 people who died in the Kerr County floods.

The oldest victim was 91, while the youngest three were all just one year old. The majority were from all over Texas, with some hailing from Florida, Alabama and California.

The names are listed in alphabetical order by last name:

Carol Andrews, 65, of Athens, Texas

Joyce Badon, 21, of Beaumont, Texas

Mary Baker, 8, of Beaumont, Texas

Linda Bason, 78, of San Antonio, Texas

Anna Bellows, 8, of Houston, Texas

Lila Bonner, 9, of Austin, Texas

Robert Brake, 67, of Abilene, Texas

Joni Brake, 66, of Abilene, Texas

Elizabeth Bryan, 61, of San Antonio, Texas

James Bryan, 62, of San Antonio, Texas

John Burgess, 39, of Liberty, Texas

Julia Burgess, 39, of Liberty, Texas

James Burgess, 1, of Liberty, Texas

John Burgess V, 5, of Liberty, Texas

Ella Cahill, 21, of Beaumont, Texas

Brian Carpenter, 36, of Austin, Texas

Blake Carpenter, 3, of Austin, Texas

Chloe Childress, 18, of Houston, Texas

Martha Crawford, 61, of Houston, Texas

Michelle Crossland, 50 of Midland, Texas

Cody Crossland, 45, of Midland, Texas

Molly Dewitt, 9, of Houston, Texas

Lucy Dillon, 8, of Houston, Texas

Ronald Duke, 80, of Hunt, Texas

Richard Dunlap, 73, of Andrews, Texas

Josephine Dunlap, 68, of Andrews, Texas

Katheryn Eads, 52, of Cibolo, Texas

Richard Eastland, 70, of Austin, Texas

Steve Edwards, 72, of San Angelo, Texas

Penny Ferguson, 76, of Odessa, Texas

William Ferguson III, 82, of Odessa, Texas

Katherine Ferruzzo, 19, of Houston, Texas

Jayda Floyd, 22, of Odessa, Texas

Miriam Frizzell, 72, of Abilene, Texas

Ellen Getten, 9, of Houston, Texas

Sally Graves, 91, of Ingram, Texas

Hadley Hanna, 8, of University Park, Texas

Blair Harber, 13, of Dallas, Texas

William Harber, 76, of Dallas, Texas

Charlene Harber, 74, of Dallas, Texas

Brooke Harber, 11 of Dallas, Texas

Josephine Hardin, 28, of Weston, Florida

Alyson Hardin, 65, of Weston, Florida

Aidan Heartfield, 22, of Beaumont, Texas

Deana Hillock, 57, of San Antonio, Texas

Virginia Hollis, 8, of Bellville, Texas

Charlotte Huff, 55, of Kerrville, Texas

Janie Hunt, 9, of Dallas, Texas

William Huston, 61, of Sherman, Texas

Al Iorio, 66, of San Antonio, Texas

Mary Kate Jacobe, 8, of Houston, Texas

Madelyn Jeffrey, 11, of San Antonio, Texas

Penelope Jeffrey, 70, of San Antonio, Texas

Emlyn Jeffrey, 70, of San Antonio, Texas

Robert Kamin, 50, of Humble, Texas

Melissa Kamin, 45, of Humble, Texas

Dee Ann Knetsch, 66, of Canyon Lake, Texas

Gary Knetsch, 60, of Canyon Lake, Texas

Lainey Landry, 9, of Houston, Texas

Rebecca Lawrence, 8, of Dallas, Texas

Hanna Lawrence, 8, of Dallas, Texas

Kellyanne Lytal, 8, of San Antonio, Texas

Tianna Mabey, 66, of Ovilla, Texas

Claire Manchaca, 21, of Conroe, Texas

Sarah Marsh, 23, of Birmingham, Alabama

Bailey Martin, 23, of Odessa, Texas

Amanda Martin, 44, of Odessa, Texas

Robert Martin, 46, of Odessa, Texas

Linnie McCown, 8, of Austin, Texas

Blakely McCrory, 8, of Bellaire, Texas

Clayton Meadows, 29, of Hamilton, Texas

Harley Moeller, 6, of New Braunfels, Texas

Megan Moeller, 33, of New Braunfels, Texas

Jake Moeller, 38, of New Braunfels, Texas

Virginia Naylor, 8, of Dallas, Texas

Jose Olvera, 70, of Hunt, Texas

Alicia Olvera, 67, of Hunt, Texas

Richard Pagard, 71, of Kerrville, Texas

Clay Parisher, 1, of Austin, Texas

Eloise Peck, 8, of Dallas, Texas

Bradley Perry, 49, of League City, Texas

Abby Pohl, 8, of Austin, Texas

Cynthie Ragsdale, 68, of Hunt, Texas

Joel Ramos, 43, of Midland, Texas

Tasha Ramos, 48, of Midland, Texas

Kyndall Ramos, 17, of Midland, Texas

Tanya Ramsey, 46, of Lewisville, Texas

Carlos Romero, 1, of Kerrville, Texas

Leonardo Romero, 42, of Kerrville, Texas

James Rushing, 64, of Sulphur Springs, Texas

Cynthia Rushing, 53, of Sulphur Springs, Texas

Julian Ryan, 27, of Ingram, Texas

Ileana Santana, 66, of Mobile, Alabama

Mila Santana, 5, of Wichita Falls, Texas

Camille Santana, 38, of Wichita Falls, Texas

Eddie Santana Negron, Sr, 69, of Mobile, Alabama

Mollie Schaffer, 76, of Houston, Texas

Shon Scott, 53, of Andrews, Texas

Margaret Sheedy, 8, of Houston, Texas

Alvaro Sigala Miranda, 69, of San Antonio, Texas

Renee Smajstrla, 8, of Ingram, Texas

Michael Smith, 67, of Dripping Springs, Texas

Pamela Smith, 64, of Dripping Springs, Texas

Mary Stevens, 8, of Austin, Texas

Greta Toranzo, 10, of Houston, Texas

Natalia Venzor, 24, of Kerrville, Texas

Roy Walker, 63, of Hunt, Texas

Mark Walker, 51, of Kentfield, California

John Walker, 14, of Kentfield, California

Sara Walker, 50, of Kentfield, California

Jeffrey Wilson, 55, of Coldspring, Texas

Amber Wilson, 45, of Coldspring, Texas

Shiloh Wilson, 12, of Coldspring, Texas

Reece Zunker, 36, of Kerrville, Texas

Holland Zunker, 3, of Kerrville, Texas

Lyle Zunker, 7 of Kerrville, Texas

Paula Zunker, 35, of Kerrville, Texas

Two people are still listed as missing:

Jeffrey Ramsey, 63, of Lewisville, Texas

Cecilia Steward, 8, of Austin, Texas

What they're saying:

Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly released a statement alongside the list, saying:

"As the Texas Rangers formally release the names of those lost in the July 4 floods, we are reminded once more of the lives forever changed by this tragedy. These names are not new to our community; they are our family, friends and neighbors, and they are forever engraved in our hearts.

"Our search is not over. Two families are still waiting to bring their loved ones home. We ask for your continued prayers for the affected families, our community, all the dedicated first responders who have not given up, and for all those supporting recovery efforts. The City of Kerrville and Kerr County are strong and resilient. In unity, we find strength; in compassion, we find healing; and in resolve, we find the will to carry on."