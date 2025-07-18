Texas flooding: Kerr County still working to recover two weeks after flood

The Brief Recovery efforts in Kerr County are still underway after devastating flooding In Kerr County, at least 107 people are dead



There is still a long way to go two weeks after the devastating floods in Central Texas.

In Kerr County, officials confirmed 107 deaths, including 70 adults and 37 children.

More than 1,000 first responders from across the country are helping with search efforts to bring loved ones home to their families.

Kerrville has taken in more than 350 animals since July 4.

Latest from Kerr County

Flood informational meetings

An informational meeting for Kerr County residents affected by the flood is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22, at Ingram Tom Moore High School Auditorium.

If you would like to attend online, it will be streamed here.

Volunteers

There are now limited work opportunities for volunteers.

The Volunteer Drive-Thru at Tivy Stadium in Kerrville will only be registering and assigning volunteers until available work orders are filled. Operating hours will be dependent on available work orders.

Volunteers are asked to register here.

Family assistance center

The Family Assistance Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for families with injured, missing, or loved ones who have died.

The center is located at BT Wilson Sixth Grade School, at 605 Tivy Street, in Kerrville.

FEMA: Be aware of fraud

FEMA has issued a public alert regarding possible scams associated with disaster recovery efforts. If you are asked for the following, it is a scam:

Claiming to be from FEMA but lacking a photo ID

Asking for payment in exchange for disaster aid

Requesting banking or personal info

If you receive a letter or visit from FEMA but didn’t apply for aid, contact the FEMA Fraud Branch at StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Walk-in assistance is available at the Disaster Recovery Center located at the First Baptist Church in Kerrville. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more and find ways to help, visit KerrTogether.com