Texas flooding: Leander neighborhood isolated due to broken bridge

A Leander community is feeling isolated after a main bridge broke due to severe flooding.

Leander bridge broken

What they're saying:

The death toll has climbed, as the body of a 17-year-old girl was found on Monday morning after being swept down Cow Creek near Lago Vista.

The majority of the deaths in Travis County happened in the Big Sandy Creek area near Nameless Road. The community on the other side of the bridge feels trapped.

"For the most part, we're just isolated right now, and until they can do something with the bridge and see what they can do and allow people to go back across it again," said Steve Bozoudes.

The bridge is the only way in or out of the neighborhood in Leander, but it has become increasingly unstable.

"This is the big Sandy Bridge that originally washed out the last big storm we had, probably 15 years ago. They rebuilt it," said Auburne Gallagher. "It has shifted eight inches, so we have it shut down. It's not safe to pass right now."

With chunks of the bridge in the river, other pieces were cracked, crumbled, or absent. People were driving four-wheelers and ATVs across it to bring water, food, and other resources to everyone who could not leave. The crossing was limited to four people at a time on Monday, to be on the safe side.

"At the moment, it's just foot traffic only across the bridge," said Sara Ashworth. "We are bringing stuff to the other side and carrying it over with us. We've only got three carts, but we're just making do."

It sparked concerns about how long it will take to get it fixed so they can return to work.

"My boss at work has already told me that you do what you need to do to take care of you and your family and your neighbors," said Bozoudes.

"We still have bodies that haven't been found," said Gallagher.

"We're just in shock and awe right now just as to what's happened," said Bozoudes. "We never expected anything like this."

They were thankful for having running water again on Monday, after not being able to shower, brush their teeth, or flush their toilets for several days.

"Everybody's going to have to understand that this is where we are, and we're doing the best we can, but it's hard," said Gallagher.

Many of the neighbors are overwhelmed with gratitude for all the support and donations they have received.

"All the donation centers have been influxed, definitely don't need any clothes," said Ashworth. "We're all closed, as far as I know, in the area at the moment because of everybody's generosity, but that might change."

