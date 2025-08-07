Texas flooding: Padres, Red Sox to wear jerseys from impacted schools before Saturday game

The Brief Padres, Red Sox to wear replica jerseys from flooding-impacted high schools during Saturday batting practice Jerseys will be auctioned off online at a later date San Antonio Missions will wear same jerseys, autograph/auction them after their game Saturday



The San Diego Padres and the Boston Red Sox are joining the effort to raise funds for victims of the deadly and devastating floods in the Texas Hill Country over the July 4th weekend.

What we know:

The Padres and the Red Sox will be wearing jerseys from the baseball teams of the area's impacted high schools during batting practice before their Saturday, August 9 game at Petco Park.

The jerseys will be replicas of jerseys belonging to Center Point High School, Comfort High School, Ingram Tom Moore High School and Kerrville Tivy High School.

All four schools have been impacted by the deadly flooding.

The jerseys are being provided by Wilson Sporting Goods.

What's next:

The Padres and Red Sox jerseys will be auctioned online next week; details will be announced at a later date.

Proceeds will go to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund as well as towards a partnership the Missions are entering with the Round Rock Express, Nolan Ryan Foundation and RS3 Turf to help Ingram Little League rebuild their fields that suffered damage from the floods.

San Antonio Missions game on August 9

Local perspective:

The San Antonio Missions, the Double-A affiliate team for the Padres, will also be wearing the same replica jerseys during their August 9 game against the Springfield Cardinals at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

The Missions jerseys will be autographed by players and then auctioned off immediately after the game. The proceeds will also go to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and the Missions partnership.

Missions owner, four-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili will also wear a jersey from one of the affected schools as he throws out the first pitch to one of their student-athletes.