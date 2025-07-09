Texas flooding: State, county resources, services for those affected

The Brief Over 100 people dead following weekend floods State, county offices offering resources, services to those affected Some offices are also suspending, extending rules, deadlines



Over 100 people have died following the devastating flooding across Central Texas this past weekend.

The majority of the deaths were reported in Kerr County, with 95 at last count. Many people are still missing.

State and county offices are offering resources and services to those in affected counties. Some offices are suspending or extending rules, statutes and deadlines in accordance with the disaster response.

Texas Comptroller - Tax filing extensions for businesses

Businesses in state-declared disaster areas affected by recent heavy rainfall and flash flooding may be granted an extension to file certain tax reports. Upon request, 30-day extensions are available for taxes due this month.

The extension is for taxpayers in Bandera, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Coke, Comal, Concho, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reeves, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson counties.

On July 5, Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for those counties which were hit by flash flooding that caused widespread and severe property damage and loss of life.

Also, qualified properties that are at least 15 percent damaged by a disaster in counties included in the declaration can receive a temporary exemption of a portion of the property’s appraised value. Qualified property includes:

tangible personal property used for income production

improvements to real property

certain manufactured homes

Property owners must apply to their local appraisal district for the temporary exemption no later than 105 days after the governor declares a disaster area. Form 50-312 (Temporary Exemption Property Damaged by Disaster) is available here in the Exemption Forms dropdown menu.

Texas Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals

The Texas Supreme Court and the Court of Criminal Appeals of Texas issued a joint emergency order on July 8 concerning the flood event and its impact on court proceedings in the area.

The order says that court proceedings throughout the state should be delayed or modified where reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster.

The courts have also stated that any statute of limitations applicable to a civil claim is suspended if the "claimant shows that this disaster prevented the timely filing of the claim" and the suspension only extends "to the date on which it becomes reasonably possible to file the claim."

The courts also say that all courts in Texas should consider "disaster-caused delays as good cause" for modifying or suspending any deadline or procedure—whether prescribed by statute, rule, or order—in any case, civil or criminal.

The courts are also strongly encouraging attorneys and litigants to "cooperate with opposing counsel, opposing parties and court personnel to reach agreement on reasonable extensions of time and any other accommodations made necessary by this disaster."

The order is set to expire on August 6 unless extended.

Travis Central Appraisal District

Central Texas property owners may be eligible for a temporary disaster-related exemption to help lower their property taxes if their property was damaged during last week’s heavy rains and floods.

Tax Code Section 11.35 allows a chief appraiser to grant a temporary exemption if a property has been damaged in a state-declared disaster. To be eligible, a property must have suffered damage that totals a minimum of 15% of the property’s improvement value. This includes structures on the property, such as homes and buildings.

The exemption benefit is determined by multiplying the property’s improvement value, after applying the assessment rating, by a fraction of the days remaining in the tax year after the governor has declared a disaster, divided by 365.

Damage to landscaping or trees on a property cannot be included in determining eligibility for the exemption. The temporary exemption lasts until the property is reappraised.

Property owners in Bandera, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Coke, Comal, Concho, Guadalupe, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reeves, San Saba, Travis, Tom Green, and Williamson counties may be eligible and should contact their local appraisal district for more information.

In Travis County, the deadline to apply for a temporary exemption related to the floods is Monday, October 20, 2025. Travis County property owners must complete an application and submit it to the Travis Central Appraisal District by mail, in person (850 East Anderson Lane), or online.

More information, including a calculator to help property owners estimate if they qualify for this exemption, can be found on the Travis CAD website.

This list will be updated as more information comes in.