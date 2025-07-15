Texas flooding: Travis County provides update on response, recovery

The Brief Travis County officials continue to work together to support residents impacted by devastating flooding Here is the July 15 update from the county



Travis County officials are continuing to work together to support residents impacted by devastating flooding.

"Travis County CARES is up and running. Any donation amount will go a long way and help our friends and neighbors," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. "I encourage everyone to open up their hearts and their wallets, and chip in to support the recovery efforts."

Anyone affected by the recent floods is encouraged to report damage here.

July 15 flooding update

At this time, there are nine people dead and three more missing or unidentified in Travis County.

Recovery teams are continuing to search affected areas.

Travis County disaster relief fund

A short-term disaster relief fund has been created to help Travis County communities that were impacted by devastating flooding during the holiday weekend.

The Travis County Cares Fund will provide direct financial relief to neighbors who were hit hardest after devastating floods, such as the Sandy Creek, Cow Creek, and Northwestern Travis County communities.

How to help

Contributions to the Travis County Cares Fund will be tax-deductible and used only for relief within Travis County.

A standard 5% administrative fee will apply to donations, along with credit card processing fees, as needed.

If you would like to donate online, click here.

If you would like to send a check, here is what you'll need to do:

Please make checks payable to CTXCF or Central Texas Community Foundation, with the memo: TRAVIS COUNTY CARES - FLOOD RELIEF

Mail to:

302 N. Lampasas St.

Round Rock, TX 78664

Donations

The Austin Disaster Relief Network says the best way for the public to support is through monetary donations, which can be made here.

If you have a specific item you’d like to donate, fill out ADRN’s in-kind donation form on that page, and ADRN will reach out when the need arises.

Sandy Creek Bridge

A temporary low water crossing at the Sandy Creek Bridge is now open to two-way traffic.

The crossing marks the first step to restoring access to the area following the severe flooding.

Drivers are urged to use caution.

All roads that were originally closed have reopened. However, there are a few still closed. They are listed below:

A large dumpster for residents of the Sandy Creek Community is on the north side of the bridge.

The bridge is open to foot traffic.

The dumpster is intended for the disposal of daily household trash only.

Resource recovery center

The multi-agency Flood Resource Recovery Center remains open at Danielson Middle School, at 1061 Collaborative Way in Leander.

Available services include showers, hot meals, food boxes, cleaning supplies, health screenings, mental health support, and access to crisis cleanup and case management resources.

The center is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Volunteers

A new volunteer reception center will open starting Tuesday, July 15 at Plain Elementary School (LISD) at 501 S. Brook Dr. in Leander.

It will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to report to the VRC during its hours of operation.

Prior registration is not required to volunteer. However, those interested are encouraged to visit the Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) website to view available volunteer opportunities and register online.

Transportation

CapMetro and Leander ISD are providing buses.

They run from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays between Round Mountain Baptist Church, Leander Park & Ride, HEB on Hero Way, and the resource center. The buses will run regularly throughout the day.

Well water users

If your water is supplied from a well, take precautions. Flooding can contaminate private wells with bacteria, chemicals, and other pollutants.

If your well has been flooded, assume the water is not safe to drink until it has been properly inspected, tested, and disinfected.

If your well has flooded, follow these steps:

Do not use well water

Check for physical damage

Have well water tested

Disinfect well

Prevent future contamination

For details on disinfecting your well, click here.

Debris pickup

Starting July 14, Travis County will begin picking up flood debris in certain neighborhoods.

The following roads will receive this free curbside pickup service, though the list is subject to change:

Long Hollow Loop

Summit View Drive

Layne Loop

Long Hollow Trl

Sheel Hollow Trl

Juniper Trl

Yaupon Trl

Juniper Ct

Windy Valley Drive

Round Mountain Road

Big Sandy Drive

Sandy Meadow Cir

Pecan Hollow

Sunset Hollow

Cold Spring Dr.

A portion of Nameless Road is highlighted on the attached map

Debris must be sorted and placed separately into certain categories:

Appliances (Example: refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters, dishwashers)

Construction and demolition materials (Example: drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing)

Brush and vegetation – tree trunks and limbs must be less than 10’ long

Hazardous waste (Example: oil, batteries, paint, cleaning supplies)

Electronics (Example: televisions, computers, phones, gaming consoles)

Household trash will not be accepted.

If debris is not separated into these categories, it will not be picked up.

Debris should be placed along the road at the edge of your property without blocking the road or access to property.

Questions about debris placement can be directed to TCflooddebris@traviscountytx.gov .

Ban on Lake Travis

Travis County Judge Andy Brown updated his executive order that bans and prohibits all recreational use of the waterways in certain parts of Lake Travis due to hazards in the floodwaters.

As of Sunday, July 13, the ban applies to Lake Travis upstream of mile marker 36 and upstream of Sandy Creek Park. Areas of Lake Travis downstream of mile marker 36 remain open.