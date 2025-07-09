Texas flooding: UTSA professor, students among dead

article

A University of Texas at San Antonio professor and two students are among the victims of devastating flooding in Central Texas.

UTSA professor, students killed in flooding

Psychology professor Katheryn Eads, architecture student Reese Manchaca and management student Ella Cahill were killed in the floods, according to UTSA.

The school says many UTSA faculty and staff members are dealing with damage to their homes.

The school says the Monument Lights and Student Union lights on the campus will glow white in honor of the lives lost and those impacted.

What's next:

A virtual moment of reflection will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The school sent a link for the reflection.

At noon on Friday, July 11, there will be an on-campus reflection at the H-E-B Student Union.

What they're saying:

"It is important for us have the opportunity to gather as a UTSA community to reflect on this devastating tragedy, pay tribute to the lives and contributions of those we've lost, and process the overwhelming news that has so greatly impacted our campuses," said LT Robinson, senior vice provost for student affairs and dean of students. "Let us also draw strength from one another. Together, we can begin the healing and provide the comfort and support that is so important during these challenging times."