Judge grills Texas HHS leader on foster system's failure to investigate claims

The State of Texas is working to defend itself against being held in contempt of court by a federal judge.

Monday's hearing was about the state's failures when it comes to caring for foster children, and it began with a Health and Human Services leader on the stand.

The Health and Human Services leader was grilled about the state's backlog of investigations into abuse and neglect at the state's foster care facilities.

In one case, a child made 12 outcries about abuse, but the state failed to investigate her claims.

Then one day, she was dropped off at a hospital alone with a broken jaw.

The state then investigated the facility and shut it down.

Federal judge Janis Jack showed frustration at the state's failure to investigate the child's outcries of abuse.

Stephen Pahl, the deputy executive director of Health and Human Services Commission, was on the stand.

[JACK: "Do you think she might have been damaged by your delays?']

"It's possible," Pahl responded.

[JACK: "It's possible!? With a broken jaw?"]

The child complained that she had been raped by a staff member.

Pahl admitted that they never findings about the truth of the claims.

[JACK: "How did your delays affect Child C?"]

"It did not affect the child positively," said Pahl.

Judge Jack also questioned why the state has a backlog of investigations.

She said the state has provided more funding for investigations.

"We are very focused on filling vacancies. It is a priority," said Judge Jack.

The contempt hearing is expected to continue through the week.

It is also set to examine neglect by the state involving medication given to children, as well as the state's use of unlicensed facilities.

