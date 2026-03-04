How to know which Texas Primary Runoff you're eligible to vote in

article

The Brief In Texas, if no candidate in an election earns more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters go to a runoff. If you voted in a primary, you can only vote in the runoff elections for the party you voted for in the primary. You can vote in a runoff, even if you didn't vote in the primary elections.



In Texas, if no candidate in an election gets more than half of the vote, then the top two vote-getters head to a runoff election.

Runoff elections for the Texas primaries will be held on May 26 with early voting running from May 18–22.

Several races will head to a runoff in May, including the Republican race for U.S. Senate, both the Democratic and Republican races for attorney general and some races on both sides for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Which runoffs am I allowed to vote in?

Which runoff elections you're allowed to vote in depends on if you voted in the primary election or not.

If you voted in a primary, you can only vote in runoff elections for the party you aligned with during the primary.

So, if you voted in the Republican primary, you can only vote in Republican runoff elections. The same is true for a voter in the Democratic primary; they can only vote in Democratic runoff elections.

Did I need to vote in the primary in order to vote in the runoff election?

No. If you did not vote in a primary election, you can still vote in a runoff election.

What if I didn't register to vote before the primary elections?

If you were not registered to vote in the primary elections, you can still register to vote ahead of the May runoff elections.

The deadline to register to vote before the runoff elections is April 27.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website .

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.