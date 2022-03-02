Texas Game Wardens accepting applications for paid summer internships

Calling all college students!

Texas Game Wardens are currently accepting applications for 12 available part-time summer internships in coastal communities across the state. College students of all backgrounds and fields of study are encouraged to apply.

The internships provide students with the opportunity to obtain work experience by observing and assisting the Game Warden in their regular duties of enforcement of natural resource conservation, boating, and public safety regulations, according to the job listing.

In order to qualify, applicants must have:

Current enrollment as an undergraduate or graduate student in an accredited college or university or recent graduate within the last 6 months

Minimum of 60 completed semester credit hours from an accredited college or university at time of application

An overall grade point average (GPA) of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 grade point scale or "Pass" on a Pass/Fail system

Applicants can apply to a single position in one of the following counties:

Angelina

Aransas

Bexar

Brown

Cameron

Dallas

Ft. Bend

Galveston

Harris

Potter

Nueces

Tom Green

The application deadline is March 31, 2022.

For the application, eligibility requirements, specific locations, compensation and additional information, click here. Interested applicants seeking more information can also contact Texas Game Warden Recruiter Chelsea Bailey at 361-571-9877.

