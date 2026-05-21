Texas Game Wardens say man illegally killed 13 deer, left carcasses to waste

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The Brief A New Braunfels man is accused of illegally killing 13 white-tailed deer. Darrell Maguire, 55, is facing 74 charges, including hunting without landowner consent, hunting white-tailed deer at night, hunting white-tailed deer from a vehicle from a public roadway. Wardens said Maguire would often shoot the deer with a crossbow from his vehicle and only keep the head.



A New Braunfels man is facing 74 charges from the Texas Game Wardens after he was accused of illegally killing 13 white-tailed deer.

Darrell Maguire, 55, is facing 74 charges, including hunting without landowner consent, hunting white-tailed deer at night, hunting white-tailed deer from a vehicle from a public roadway, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and multiple class C parks and wildlife code violations.

The backstory:

Game Wardens said Maguire is accused of poaching the deer over an 11-month period and often shooting them with a crossbow from his vehicle. Maguire would only remove the heads and leave the carcasses to waste.

Investigators discovered multiple white-tailed deer carcasses across Comal and Hays counties in June 2025. Several carcasses were found in residential neighborhoods and wardens located crossbow bolts in front yards and on porches. Investigators believe Maguire illegally killed at least eight deer in residential areas in the two counties.

Maguire was arrested in September on wildlife and drug possession charges and wardens said they found evidence linking him to multiple poaching sites during a search warrant.

Wardens said Maguire also exceeded the bag limit in Bexar County in 2024 by allegedly taking five white-tailed bucks over the limit.