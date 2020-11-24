Texas gas prices set to be cheapest for Thanksgiving Day in 12 years

AAA Texas says prices at the pump will be the cheapest for Thanksgiving Day in 12 years. However, officials say it expects a decrease in travel for the holiday year-to-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than on this day last week and is 47 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.06 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.65 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.11, which is a penny less when compared to this day last week and 48 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year. Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 2nd lowest in the country.

Officials say decreasing demand and growing supply continue to push retail gas prices down even further as the Thanksgiving holiday period approaches. It's one of the busiest travel holiday periods historically but this year, due to rising COVID-19 cases numbers, quarantine guidelines, and CDC recommendations, that's not expected to be the case.

Get more on AAA's travel forecast and other information here.

