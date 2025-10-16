Gov. Abbott deploys Texas National Guard to Austin ahead of planned weekend protests

article

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott orders deployment of state troopers and Texas National Guard personnel to Austin. The action is in response to what Abbott is calling an anticipated "antifa-linked demonstration" The Texas Department of Public Safety will monitor the protest for potential links to "terrorist organizations" and "swiftly bring charges" for unlawful activity.



Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered the deployment of personnel and tactical assets from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard to Austin.

The governor says it is in anticipation of what he calls a planned "antifa-linked demonstration," citing a need to protect citizens and property.

Texas National Guard Deployed to Austin

The governor's directive sends state troopers, Special Agents, and Texas Rangers from the DPS, along with National Guard soldiers, to the state capital to "maintain law and order."

The deployment will be supported by aircraft and other tactical assets, according to the governor's office.

What they're saying:

"Violence and destruction will never be tolerated in Texas," Governor Abbott said in a press release. "Today, I directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard to deploy all necessary law enforcement officials and resources to ensure the safety of Austin residents."

Abbott warned that Texas "will deter criminal mischief and work with local law enforcement to arrest anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property."

The other side:

In response to Governor Abbott's announcement, the leaders of the Texas Democratic Party and the Texas House Democrats released the following statements.

"Greg Abbott is doing everything he can to suck up to Donald Trump, including taking a page from Trump’s authoritarian playbook, and intimidating people exercising their First Amendment right," said Texas Democratic Party Chairman Kendall Scudder. "Our cities are not warzones or military training grounds, and we do not need an unnecessary display of force at the expense of taxpayers on a peaceful protest."

Scudder adds, "Greg Abbott wants to incite violence against the crowd and try to make you afraid to come out, exactly like a king or those protecting a king would. It’s not going to work— and I’ll be out protesting with you on Saturday. I urge those coming out to remain peaceful, exercise their rights, and not play into Abbott’s hand."

"Sending armed soldiers to suppress peaceful protests is what kings and dictators do — and Greg Abbott just proved he’s one of them." said Texas House of Representatives Minority Leader Gene Wu. "By inviting armed soldiers into our streets, the Governor has sold out our sovereignty to a corrupt politician looking to distract you from the Epstein Files, rising prices at the grocery store, and more Texans than ever unable to realize the dream of homeownership. The Texas we love was built on freedom from tyranny, not submission to it."

What's next:

The DPS Homeland Security Division is actively monitoring the planned protest, as well as any other potential demonstrations statewide. The agency stated it would investigate any links to known terrorist organizations and "swiftly bring charges against those who engage in unlawful activity."

The deployed forces are in addition to the thousands of DPS troopers already working throughout the state.