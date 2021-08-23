Texas governor candidate Allen West demands apology after wife is arrested for DWI

A Republican candidate for Texas governor is demanding an apology after his wife was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Former Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West said he is very angry that his wife, Angela, was arrested Friday after leaving a restaurant.

"Chief of Police Garcia of Dallas Police Department, Mayor Eric Johnson Mayor of Dallas, and Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot, you will come to my house and you will publicly apologize to my wife, to my grandson, Jaxton, and to his parents," West said in video posted on social media.

The DWI charge is even more serious since West’s grandson was in the car.

The retired Army lieutenant colonel produced photos of a receipt that he said proves his wife did not order any alcoholic drinks with her meal. He said she only had two Excedrin.

Dallas police said she failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the county jail for a blood draw that would show the presence of alcohol or drugs.

West wants the officer involved fired but the Dallas Police Association said it backs all officers who perform their duties which professionalism and integrity.

"Our officer was doing her job to protect the public and enforce the law," DPA said in a statement.

The association said court, not social media, is the right place to decide guilt or innocence.

