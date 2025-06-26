Gov. Abbott slashes summer lunch program for low-income children from state budget

article

The Brief Governor Greg Abbott has vetoed a $60 million state budget provision that would have allowed Texas to join a federal summer lunch program for low-income children. The "Summer EBT" program, set to begin in 2027, would have provided $120 per qualifying child for summer groceries, benefiting an estimated 3.75 million Texas children. Abbott cited "significant uncertainty regarding federal matching rates" for the program as his reason for the veto, though advocates express disappointment and hope for reconsideration.



Gov. Greg Abbott has cut a $60 million provision in the state budget that would allow Texas to enter a federal summer lunch program for low-income children.

Summer EBT

What we know:

The Summer Electronics Benefits Transfer program would have given an extra $120 per child to qualifying families in order to pay for lunches during the summer months. The program was set to begin in 2027.

Families with children in school who already receive income-based benefits and families that have children eligible to get free or reduced lunch would have automatically qualified under the program.

According to Feeding Texas, the program would have benefited an estimated 3.75 million Texas children.

Texas is one of just 13 states that do not participate in the program.

What they're saying:

"As the contingency portions of this rider detail, there is significant uncertainty regarding federal matching rates for this and other similar programs," Abbott listed as the reason behind the veto. "Once there is more clarity about the long-term fiscal ramifications for creating such a program, the Legislature can reconsider funding this item."

The contingencies mentioned would have allowed for adjustments to the program based on the federal government's funding of the program.

Federal matching rates for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program remain in flux as the federal government works through its budget bill.

The other side:

In a statement, Feeding Texas CEO Celia Cole said the organization would be willing to work with Abbott and the Texas Legislature to find a way to ensure children do not go hungry.

"Food banks cannot end hunger alone," Cole said. "Our state must prioritize sustainable solutions like Summer EBT that reduce child hunger, expand access to nutritious food, and help every child in Texas grow up healthy and strong."