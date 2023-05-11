Houstonians themselves often admit how bad the traffic can be, but a recent study confirmed Texas to have the worst drivers in the U.S.

According to a study from Forbes Advisor, Texas was ranked to have the worst drivers in the country and received a score of 100 out of 100.

The study also said Texas was the second worst for fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver and fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving the wrong way on a one-way street or on the wrong side of the road.

The study claims five of the top 10 states with the worst drivers are in the South, including Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and South Carolina. The best drivers seem to be on the East Coast area as the Forbes Advisor study ranked seven East Coast states in the top 10 with the best drivers, including Washington, D.C., Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island.

Louisiana came in second on the list of worst drivers in the country and has the third-highest number of deadly car accidents with distracted drivers.

On the contrary, Washington D.C. was said to have the best drivers in the nation, but the state with the best drivers is Vermont, said Forbes Advisor. The state received a score of 5.02 out of 100.

In 2021, more than 39,500 deadly crashes happened on U.S. roads which was a 10% increase from 2020.

To read the full study from Forbes Advisor, click here.