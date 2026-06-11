Texas high school students see gains in all STAAR test subjects

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The Brief Texas high school students showed gains in every subject tested on the end-of-year STAAR exams compared to 2025. In biology, English I and English II, the percentage of students with skills appropriate to their grade level exceeded pre-pandemic levels. STAAR results for grades 3–8 will be released on Tuesday.



Texas high school students made gains in every subject this year, according to state test results released Wednesday.

The STAAR end-of-course assessment tests measure students in algebra I, English, biology and U.S. history to test high school students' readiness for college, a career or military service.

What they're saying:

"These results reflect the hard work of Texas students, educators and families and demonstrate that focused instruction and high expectations continue to produce positive outcomes for students across our state," Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said.

Morath gave some credit to the state ban on cell phone use in classroom, saying the ban helped students "stay focused on schoolwork while at school."

The largest gain in students with skills appropriate to their grade level came in biology, which saw a 9% increase over 2025's results to 71%. The increase puts students above pre-pandemic levels in the subject for the first time.

Testing results in English I and II were also above pre-pandemic levels with 55% of students meeting grade level in English I and 60% of students meeting grade level in English II, both representing a 4% increase over 2025.

While students are still lagging behind pre-pandemic numbers in Algebra I, 54% of students met their grade level this year, a 7% increase over 2025. U.S. history scores increased 2% over last year, increasing to 70% of students meeting grade expectations, but still under pre-pandemic levels.

Bilingual students, students with disabilities and students from low-income families also so increases in those meeting grade level in every subject.

STAAR tests are given at every grade level beginning in third grade. According to the Texas Education Agency, the tests help ensure students are competitive with other students nationally and internationally and gauge how well a student is prepared academically.

Results for grades 3–8 will be released on Tuesday.