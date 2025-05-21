Texas House advances larger tax breaks for homeowners

article

The Brief The Texas House passed Senate Bill 4 and Senate Bill 23 unanimously on Wednesday. The bills increase the homestead exemption for homeowners from $100,000 to $140,000 and increases a second exemption for older homeowners and those with disabilities from $10,000 to $60,000. The changes made in the House must be approved by the Senate before the bill can go to the governor's desk.



Bigger tax breaks are moving closer to becoming a reality for Texas homeowners after the Texas House unanimously passed two bills Wednesday.

Lawmakers approved bills that would give homeowners a break on property taxes paid toward school districts.

Senate Bill 4

Senate Bill 4 increases the homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000, reducing how much a home’s value can be taxed.

School taxes are the largest portion of a property owner’s taxes.

The bill would also guarantee school districts would not lose funding as a result of the exemption.

The other side:

Critics argue that the bill only helps homeowners and would pass the tax responsibility to renters and commercial property owners.

Others argue that the bill doesn’t do enough to return money to Texans.

Senate Bill 23

Senate Bill 23 would increase the homestead exemption for older homeowners and those with disabilities from $10,000 to $60,000.

Supporters say the bill helps provide protection to vulnerable populations that often live on a fixed income and helps them stay in their homes and neighborhoods.

What's next:

Both bills now head back to the Senate where they must sign off on changes made in the House before heading to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

Ultimately, the bills’ success will be in the hands of voters in November, who must approve of the changes since both bills involve amending the state constitution.