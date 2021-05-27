Texas Humane Heroes adoption centers at max capacity

Texas Humane Heroes says it is in need of adopters as its shelters in Killeen and Leander are at maximum capacity.

The nonprofit says that it rescues animals from shelters that euthanize for space and since every kennel and animal enclosure is full, it is no longer able to take in animals from shelter partners.

Texas Humane Heroes says it is in need of adopters as its shelters in Killeen and Leander are at maximum capacity. (Texas Humane Heroes)

"Like most of our shelter partners, especially in the rural areas, we are currently at maximum capacity." chief operating officer Laura Acton said. "If you have been thinking about adopting a pet, now is the time. When you adopt an animal from Texas Humane Heroes, space opens up for an animal from a shelter forced to euthanize for space. We want to continue to aid our shelter partners by rescuing animals and minimize loss of life. Adopting animals truly saves lives."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The shelter says that its adoptable animals vary in size and all have different personalities and that because adoption centers do not breed label, there is never a guarantee of what the animal is mixed with.

Texas Humane Heroes says it is in need of adopters as its shelters in Killeen and Leander are at maximum capacity. (Texas Humane Heroes)

As animals can harbor illness up to 14 days without showing symptoms, families who adopt a pet from TXHH Adoption Centers will have up to 14 days to bring the animal back to the Leander Adoption Center for free medical treatment if they start to show symptoms.

Click here to see adoptable pets.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Texas Humane Heroes isn't the only Central Texas shelter experiencing capacity issues. Shelters across central Texas are at capacity, including the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter and Austin Pets Alive.

Advertisement

Many say the need for fosters and adopters is at an all-time high as interest has decreased since the beginning of the year.