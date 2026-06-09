Texas investigates FIFA over 2026 World Cup ticket seat downgrades

The Brief Texas is investigating FIFA for potentially violating state consumer protection laws by allegedly misleading fans about World Cup ticket seating. Fans claim "Category 1" premium seats were reassigned to lower-tier sections after purchase, despite tickets commanding thousands of dollars. FIFA has not yet publicly responded to the allegations, which match similar ticket probes in New York, New Jersey, and California.



Texas launched an investigation into FIFA over allegations that soccer fans may have been misled about the location and quality of seats purchased for matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Why Texas is investigating FIFA World Cup tickets

What we know:

The investigation centers on complaints that FIFA may have changed seating classification after tickets were sold, resulting in some fans receiving seats with less favorable views than they expected when making their ticket purchases.

The attorney general's office said it is investigating whether FIFA violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by misrepresenting seat locations or classifications during the ticket sales process.

World Cup seat map changes

According to the office, several fans reported that seats marketed as premium "Category 1" tickets were later reassigned to areas that had previously been designated as lower-tier "Category 2" seating. The office also said it has received multiple complaints from soccer fans who believe the seats they received did not match FIFA's original representations.

2026 World Cup preparation in Texas

Big picture view:

The investigation comes as Texas prepares to host several matches during the 2026 World Cup, which will be held across North America in June and July. Arlington's AT&T Stadium is scheduled to host nine matches, including a semifinal, while Houston's NRG Stadium is set to host seven matches.

World Cup tickets can command significant prices, with premium seats for the tournament's final match costing more than $10,000, according to Paxton's office.

The investigation marks one of the first major consumer protection actions in Texas tied to preparations for the 2026 World Cup. Texas joins New York, New Jersey and California in probes over FIFA World Cup ticket practices

Multi-state consumer protection probes

What they're saying:

"I will work to ensure that FIFA is engaging in ethical and honest business practices so that Texas fans are treated fairly," Paxton said in a statement.

"Sports have a unique power to bring people together, and FIFA must understand that Texans take their competition, and their consumer rights, seriously."

FIFA has not publicly responded to the allegations.