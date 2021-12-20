Texas investing additional $123.3M in federal funds in education

Texas will invest an additional $123.3 million in federal funds to support education.

This distribution brings the total to more than $362 million in funding for higher education through the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) and $67.5 million for public education since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"For some of our most at-risk students, this significant new round of funding will prioritize getting families across Texas direct access to special education and other targeted supplemental services to support their children’s varied educational needs," said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath.

This round of funding includes:

$20 million to increase funding for the Supplemental Special Education Services (SSES) program which provides money directly to families and connects eligible students with severe cognitive disabilities to additional support for the services they need.

$10 million for Charter School Incubating and Replicating Grants to expand the number of high-quality charter schools available to Texas students.

$25 million to support Texas nurses through loan repayment, financial aid for nursing students, and to accelerate innovation in nursing education.

$17.5 million to expand workforce-aligned, short-term credentials for high-need areas including digital skills, data analytics, and programs for front-line health care workers.

$30.3 million for student success initiatives to improve student enrollment, retention, and credential completion, including technology applications to strengthen student advising.

$12.5 million to continue strategic investments in student financial aid programs, including transfer grants and the Texas Leadership Scholarship Program.

$5 million to support the agency’s ongoing work to modernize the state’s educational and workforce data infrastructure and enhance cybersecurity.

$3 million for Commercial Driver License (CDL) training and repayment, to improve transportation and the supply chain.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter