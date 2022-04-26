Kids across Texas compete in 16th annual Big Squeeze Youth Accordion Contest

article

Kids across Texas are finalists for the championship round of the 16th annual Big Squeeze Youth Accordion Contest.

This year’s finalists will compete live in the categories Polka, Cajun, Zydeco, and two Conjunto categories: ages 16 and under and ages 17-21. The elder Conjunto contestants will vie for the Anthony Ortiz, Jr. Grand Prize, named for a former contest finalist who passed away in 2017.

"The accordion is central to the living musical heritage of Texas," said Texas Folklife Executive Director Charlie Lockwood. "We are proud to showcase the talent and dedication of the next generation of Texas accordionists representing diverse communities from across Texas. After two years of online virtual events, we are excited to gather again in person to cheer on all of the Big Squeeze finalists!"

The Big Squeeze Finals will kick off with performances by polka legend, long-time collaborator, and recent Texas transplant Alex Meixner and Dallas-based Conjunto group Los Morales, featuring former Big Squeeze champions Nachito Morales and Michael Ramos.

The championship round will take place at the Bullock Museum at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. The event is free and open to the public.

Here are the conjunto finalists:

Conjunto Finalists: 16 and Under

Ricardo Cabrera, 14, Austin

Christopher Ramirez, 15, San Antonio

Fernanda Fuentes, 15, Roma

Alejandro Solis, 15, Roma

Conjunto Finalists: 17-21

Marin Hinojosa, 18, Palmview

Galilea Paz, 17, Roma

The following contestants have been chosen to advance in the other categories:

Zydeco

Christopher Derouen, 20, Lafayette, LA

Cajun

Kade Domec, 14, Arnaudville, LA

Polka

Timur Didych, 15, Southlake

Elayne Doggett, 10, Plano

Emily Nguyen, 19, Webster

Each of the day’s five champions will receive a cash prize, a new Hohner accordion valued at more than $1,500, performance opportunities with Texas Folklife, publicity, professional development, and other opportunities.