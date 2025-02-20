Federal government needs to release info on Tesla worker's death: Rep. Greg Casar

The Brief Rep. Greg Casar is calling for answers and accountability from Tesla's Gigafactory This comes after a worker's death in August 2024



There were questions raised surrounding a worker's death in August 2024 at the Tesla Gigafactory in Austin.

Some lawmakers called for answers and accountability.

What we know:

On August 1, 2024, Victor Joe Gomez Sr. died during his shift at the Tesla factory.

Six months later, the cause or details surrounding his death have still not been revealed.

"The law requires six months before these documents become public," said U.S. Congressman Greg Casar. "The press has started asking for these documents. I've been asking for these documents. They have not been released publicly."

OSHA's online database lists the case as open.

Calls for safer working conditions at Gigafactory

What they're saying:

U.S. Congressman Greg Casar seeks safer working conditions at the Tesla Gigafactory in Southeast Travis County.

"This is not the first person that has died at that Gigafactory. Just in the last few years, this is one of at least two on-site deaths and many more injuries," said Rep. Greg Casar.

Casar requested information that the government's federal investigation found to be released to the public.

"We should hold people like Elon Musk and his companies accountable," said Casar. "It shouldn't be just because you have lots of money or lots of power or connections, that you should be above the law."