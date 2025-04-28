Texas lawmakers could help push forward plans for high-speed rail

State lawmakers could help push forward plans to build a high-speed rail connecting San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas.

On April 28, a House Transportation Committee heard testimony on HB 483. The bill would allow TxDOT to reach agreements with a private company to build, maintain, and operate a high-speed rail along the I-35 corridor.

The intercity passenger rail would be expected to reach speeds of at least 110 mph.

Lawmakers said it's needed to build a modern transportation network that meets the urgent need of our growing population.

"We're behind Florida in high speed rail. Orlando, Florida, has done amazing things, leapfrogging over the state of Texas and the rest of the nation with regard to high-speed rail, with great advantage to Florida residents. Texas talks about being number one. We need to be number one," said Sen. Sarah Eckhardt.

The legislation would also repeal a 2017 ban on state investments in high-speed rail.

It still needs passage in both chambers to become law.