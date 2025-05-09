Texas lawmakers look to secure future of state's water supply

The Brief Most of Central Texas is struggling to get out of a drought despite recent rain Williamson County is still in a severe to extreme drought Lawmakers are trying to tackle the future of the state's water supply



Despite all the rain at the beginning of this week, most of Central Texas is struggling to get out of a drought.

That has huge implications for legislation being discussed at the Texas Capitol.

Drought in Williamson County

Big picture view:

All the rain at the beginning of the week brought some much-needed relief to reservoirs in Williamson County.

According to the Brazos River Authority, Lake Granger is so full that they’re releasing water.

Stillhouse Hollow Lake, which feeds into Lake Georgetown, is 92 percent full.

But as Lake Georgetown shimmers under the Central Texas sun on Friday, it's still relatively low at just under 70 percent full.

"It could take one large event, it could take multiple different events, multi-inch events, to actually see, say, Lake Georgetown, to fill up," said Aaron Abel, the water services manager for the Brazos River Authority.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Williamson County is still in a severe to extreme drought.

The Brazos River Authority has the area on a stage one drought watch.

"We’re not worried about reservoir storage, but there’s an indication, you know, as far as a longer-term perspective, that we may be entering a more serious drought," said Abel.

Lawmakers tackle state's water supply

Dig deeper:

The drought here in Williamson County is part of a bigger problem lawmakers are trying to tackle at the state Capitol.

"We’ve just got so many people and businesses and industries locating in these areas, and that’s a good thing, it’s a sign of economic success, so there’s nothing wrong, but they’re not bringing water with them," said Matt Phillips, the deputy general manager of the Brazos River Authority. "We’ve got to find a way to meet those needs."

This week, a Senate committee heard House Joint Resolution 7, which passed the House at the end of April.

It would give Texans a vote on using one billion dollars of the state's sales and use tax to create a water fund.

"If we don’t do this, then one day there won’t be a surplus for us to be debating," said State Representative Cody Harris (R-Palestine).

Lawmakers want to use the water fund for different projects to bolster the state's water supply.

"Water supply is a very important part of how we can continue to sustain our population and our growth within Texas and especially this part of the state," said Abel.

When the area is in a drought, even stage one, like right now, that means the Brazos River Authority will ask residents to conserve.

They suggest following irrigation schedules and limiting water usage at home, like turning the water off while you brush your teeth.