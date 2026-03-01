Texas leaders react to deadly Austin mass shooting leaving 3 dead, 14 injured

article

The Brief Three people were killed, and 14 others wounded after a gunman opened fire outside Buford’s beer garden in Austin’s Sixth Street District early Sunday. Police shot and killed the suspect at the scene, and Governor Abbott has since deployed the Texas National Guard and increased patrols statewide. The shooter’s motive is currently unknown, though the FBI is investigating the incident for potential ties to terrorism.



Governor Greg Abbott and other Texas political leaders responded Sunday to a deadly mass shooting in Austin that left three people dead and 14 injured, as state officials increased security measures and federal authorities began investigating possible terrorism links.

Gov. Abbott Responds

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Sunday morning, saying Texas is mourning alongside the victims’ families.

"Texas mourns with the families and loved ones of those who were horrifically killed in last night’s attack in Austin," Abbott said. "Cecilia and I pray for them, and we pray for the swift recovery of those who were injured."

Abbott said he has been in contact with Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and has offered the full support of the state.

"I have been in contact with Mayor Watson and DPS Director Martin and have offered the full support of the State of Texas to ensure all assistance and resources are deployed," he said in a social media post.

In his formal statement, Abbott said he directed the Texas Military Department to activate service members under Operation Fury Shield to work alongside state and federal partners to safeguard communities and critical infrastructure. He said patrols have been increased at energy facilities, ports and along the Texas border, and that cybersecurity personnel and unmanned aerial surveillance have been deployed.

Abbott also said he directed DPS and the Texas National Guard to intensify patrols and surveillance efforts statewide and ordered increased law enforcement presence in Austin’s Sixth Street District during weekends.

"This act of violence will not define us, nor will it shake the resolve of Texans," Abbott said. "Texas will respond with decisive and overwhelming force to protect our state… We will not be intimidated, and we will not be terrorized."

Republican primary figures weigh in

Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running for the U.S. Senate, called the shooting an "unconscionable act of violence…"

Current U.S. Sen. John Cornyn also addressed the shooting, stating that he was in communication with the City of Austin's Mayor Kirk Watson, to offer assistance. Cornyn praised law enforcement’s response to the incident, stating he is proud of Austin police and EMS' "lifesaving speed with which they responded."

Houston Republican, U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, who is also running for U.S. Senate, also addressed the incident on his social media page. Hunt and his wife sent prayers to those killed or injured in the mass shooting. Hunt also highlited the "swift and courageous response of law enforcement, whose quick action stopped the threat and prevented even greater tragedy."

Democratic primary figures respond

Democratic lawmakers and party leaders also offered condolences. U.S. Representative and Senate hopeful, Jasmine Crockett sent prayers to all families impacted. The congresswoman continued to mention that Americans should be able to live without the constant fear of gun violence.

"Americans should not have to fear sending their children to school, going to the mall, or enjoying a night out. We should all be able to live our lives without the constant fear of gun violence. I remain committed to serious, common-sense action to keep our communities safe."

Another Democratic senate hopeful, James Talarico, leaned heavily into prayer when addressing the tragedy in his hometown of Austin. Talarico mentions the cynicism when " asking God to solve a problem we're not willing to solve ourselves."

U.S. Representative and gubernatorial candidate Hinojosa

Current U.S. Representative and gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa was one of the first Texas lawmakers to address the incident in her congressional district early on Sunday morning. Hinojosa states that the "unnecessary tragedy" is not something for Texans to wake up to.

Political impact, calls for action

As investigators work to determine a motive and whether the attack has any connection to terrorism, the shooting is already reverberating across Texas’ political landscape.

With several high-profile primary races on the horizon, candidates from both parties are expressing grief, praising law enforcement and, in some cases, renewing calls for policy changes.

For now, Austin officials say their focus remains on supporting the victims and their families as the community grapples with yet another act of mass violence, one that has once again placed public safety and gun policy at the forefront of political debate in Texas.