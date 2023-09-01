Texas Longhorns home opener: What to know before the big game

The Texas Longhorns will be taking on the Rice Owls at DKR Stadium on UT campus Saturday, Sept. 2.

Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits at kickoff, which is at 2:30 p.m. As fans head to the stadium, officials want to remind everyone to stay safe during the heat, wear loose fitting clothing, drink plenty of water and wear sunblock.

There are a lot of events leading up to the home opener.

LONGHORNS COVERAGE

The parking lots will open at 7 a.m. Saturday. UT fans can get a photo op with Smokey the Cannon on Smokey's Midway.

The box office will be open at 10:30 a.m. for mobile ticket support.

Tailgating will start around 11 a.m., and the stadium gates will open at 12:30 p.m.

Here’s a full list of events going on before the game.

There are some road closures to keep in mind for those who are commuting on Saturday.

I-35 southbound and northbound ramps will be closed at Manor Road.

Alternative routes for traffic will be 15th Street for east-west traffic and Guadalupe Street for north-south traffic.

Streets around DKR Stadium will also be closed off.

Here’s a map of road closures near DKR Stadium.

Download and save your ticket to your smartphone’s digital wallet before you leave for the game. Android users must also download Google Pay on their device as their digital wallet if they don’t already have it.